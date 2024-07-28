 Gmail shortcuts: Boost productivity and streamline your email tasks with these essential tips | How-to
Do you want to manage your Gmail more efficiently? Check out these essential shortcuts to boost your productivity and streamline your email tasks effortlessly.

Updated on: Jul 28 2024, 17:00 IST
Tired of managing excessive emails? Google just rolled out this new Gmail feature
Gmail shortcuts
1/5 Do you also face difficulties while managing your emails on Gmail? It is quite a hectic task to remove a large chunk of unwanted mail from the Android devices. Things are changing for the better now as Google has rolled out its latest update where you can get rid of this problem, but up to an extent.. (Unsplash)
2/5 Gmail for Android is introducing a new feature – the "Select All" button – which facilitates efficient inbox management. This button will enable users to easily select multiple emails to clean up their inbox. (unsplash)
3/5 While this functionality has long been available on Gmail's web application, it's a significant addition for mobile users. It simplifies the process of selecting multiple emails. This task was previously more difficult on Android devices. (Playstore)
Gmail shortcuts
4/5 With the "Select All" button, you will only be allowed to select a maximum of 50 emails at once. This is similar to the limitation present in the web version of Gmail. Despite this limitation, it was a much-needed feature for Android users. (Unsplash)
5/5 As per a report by 9T05 Google, users can see "Select All" button in Gmail for Android on version 2023.08.20.561750975 for both Pixel and Galaxy, Android 14 and Android 13. It's worth noting that this change appears to be implemented on a device basis, rather than being tied directly to a traditional app update. The introduction of this feature is a step towards enhancing the mobile Gmail experience, making it more user-friendly and efficient for managing emails.  (Playstore)
Gmail shortcuts
Do you want to manage your Gmail more efficiently with essential shortcuts? Here's how to start (Unsplash)

In today's fast-paced work environment, efficiently managing your emails is crucial. Have you ever found yourself needing assistance to compose a simple email for your manager? Or maybe you've accidentally deleted a critical draft while tweaking the font? Our tech-savvy team has compiled essential Gmail shortcuts to help you navigate these challenges and enhance your productivity.

To begin using these shortcuts, you need to activate them in Gmail. Here's a quick guide:

1. Open your Gmail inbox.

2. Click on the Settings gear icon at the top right corner.

3. Select "See all settings."

4. Scroll to the "Keyboard shortcuts" section and choose "Keyboard shortcuts on."

5. Scroll to the bottom of the page and save the changes.

Once activated, these shortcuts will streamline your email tasks and help you avoid common mistakes. Here are some essential Gmail shortcuts:

1. Shift + ?: Open the keyboard shortcut help menu.

2. Shift: Select a series of messages.

3. Command: Select random messages.

4. Shift + 8 + u: Select all unread messages.

5. e: Archive selected messages.

6. =: Mark selected messages as important.

7. c: Compose a new email.

8. /: Search for messages.

9. g + k: Go to tasks.

10. Shift + t: Add a conversation to tasks.

Must-Know Gmail Shortcuts

Compose an Email: Save time by pressing c to open a new email window instead of moving your cursor to the "Compose" button.

Replying to an Email: In an email thread, press r to respond to the most recent email, or a to reply to all recipients.

Forwarding an Email: Use the f key to forward an email to others without leaving the message.

Email Archiving: Press e to archive emails and remove them from your inbox quickly.

Labelling Emails: Organise your inbox by pressing l to label an email. You can also move and label it by pressing v.

Starring an Email: Press s while viewing an email to start it for quick access later.

 Additional Gmail Shortcuts

These shortcuts provide even more ways to enhance your email management:

  • Search for Messages: Quickly find emails by pressing / to activate the search bar.
  • Go to Tasks: Press g + k to navigate to your tasks list.
  • Add to Tasks: While viewing a conversation, press Shift + t to add it to your tasks.

By incorporating these Gmail shortcuts into your daily routine, you can significantly boost your productivity and ensure smooth email management. Say goodbye to time-consuming email tasks and hello to efficiency.

First Published Date: 28 Jul, 17:00 IST
