Gmail to bring a new subscription management feature: What is it and how it works- Details

Are you struggling to organize your emails with what's important and what's not? Worry no more because Google is working on a new Gmail feature which will declutter your email space. In most cases, our email is filled with spam emails or newsletters. However, deleting or unsubscribing emails one by one is not an easy task and it takes a huge amount of time. Therefore, Gmail will give full control to users over what they want to see in their inbox as a top priority. Google is developing the “Manage Subscriptions” feature which will enable users to organize their emails. Know more about the upcoming feature.

According to a PiunikaWeb report, A new version of Gmail was spotted with a new manage subscriptions feature. This feature is expected to come as a new tab on the Gmail sidebar, which may categorise user's subscribed emails based on certain criteria. This feature is expected to automatically organize email space through which users can examine which email requires urgent attention. This feature will likely spot spammers and promotional emails and categorise them accordingly. Additionally, the feature may also provide an “unsubscribe” button alongside the sender's name and logo allowing users to take quick action against unwanted emails.

Currently, the Gmail manage subscriptions feature is reported to be under development. The feature was also spotted back in January by AssembleDebug. However, it was unsure of how it would perform. Now, a Reddit user also came across a pop-up announcement with the new manage subscriptions feature showcasing on the sidebar, but upon clicking on the “Try it now” button it went into never-ending loading mode.

This new manage subscriptions feature on Gmial looks promising as it will streamline the email organization and provide users with quick action buttons to avoid unwanted emails. This way users will face problems when looking for important emails which require their urgent attention. As of now, it is not sure when the new Gmail feature will be officially rolled out, but it's certain that Google has been working on new ways to provide users with the necessary features.

