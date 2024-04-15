 Gmail to bring a new subscription management feature: What is it and how it works- Details | Tech News
Google is reported to be working on a new Gmail feature called “ subscription management.” Know about the upcoming Gmail feature

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 15 2024, 08:37 IST
Tired of managing excessive emails? Google just rolled out this new Gmail feature
Gmail subscription management feature
1/5 Do you also face difficulties while managing your emails on Gmail? It is quite a hectic task to remove a large chunk of unwanted mail from the Android devices. Things are changing for the better now as Google has rolled out its latest update where you can get rid of this problem, but up to an extent.. (Unsplash)
2/5 Gmail for Android is introducing a new feature – the "Select All" button – which facilitates efficient inbox management. This button will enable users to easily select multiple emails to clean up their inbox. (unsplash)
3/5 While this functionality has long been available on Gmail's web application, it's a significant addition for mobile users. It simplifies the process of selecting multiple emails. This task was previously more difficult on Android devices. (Playstore)
Gmail subscription management feature
4/5 With the "Select All" button, you will only be allowed to select a maximum of 50 emails at once. This is similar to the limitation present in the web version of Gmail. Despite this limitation, it was a much-needed feature for Android users. (Unsplash)
5/5 As per a report by 9T05 Google, users can see "Select All" button in Gmail for Android on version 2023.08.20.561750975 for both Pixel and Galaxy, Android 14 and Android 13. It's worth noting that this change appears to be implemented on a device basis, rather than being tied directly to a traditional app update. The introduction of this feature is a step towards enhancing the mobile Gmail experience, making it more user-friendly and efficient for managing emails.  (Playstore)
Gmail subscription management feature
Know about Gmail subscription management feature. (Unsplash)

Are you struggling to organize your emails with what's important and what's not? Worry no more because Google is working on a new Gmail feature which will declutter your email space. In most cases, our email is filled with spam emails or newsletters. However, deleting or unsubscribing emails one by one is not an easy task and it takes a huge amount of time. Therefore, Gmail will give full control to users over what they want to see in their inbox as a top priority. Google is developing the “Manage Subscriptions” feature which will enable users to organize their emails. Know more about the upcoming feature.

Gmail manage subscriptions feature

According to a PiunikaWeb report, A new version of Gmail was spotted with a new manage subscriptions feature. This feature is expected to come as a new tab on the Gmail sidebar, which may categorise user's subscribed emails based on certain criteria. This feature is expected to automatically organize email space through which users can examine which email requires urgent attention. This feature will likely spot spammers and promotional emails and categorise them accordingly. Additionally, the feature may also provide an “unsubscribe” button alongside the sender's name and logo allowing users to take quick action against unwanted emails.

Also read: Gmail to get Gemini AI features

Currently, the Gmail manage subscriptions feature is reported to be under development. The feature was also spotted back in January by AssembleDebug. However, it was unsure of how it would perform. Now, a Reddit user also came across a pop-up announcement with the new manage subscriptions feature showcasing on the sidebar, but upon clicking on the “Try it now” button it went into never-ending loading mode. 

Also read: Google starts rolling out redesigned Gmail sign-up and sign-in pages

This new manage subscriptions feature on Gmial looks promising as it will streamline the email organization and provide users with quick action buttons to avoid unwanted emails. This way users will face problems when looking for important emails which require their urgent attention. As of now, it is not sure when the new Gmail feature will be officially rolled out, but it's certain that Google has been working on new ways to provide users with the necessary features. 

First Published Date: 15 Apr, 08:37 IST
