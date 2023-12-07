WhatsApp Channels set to get message forwarding feature; Know how to use it

WhatsApp introduced a Telegram-like feature this year called Channels, where business organisations, media institutions and others can share regular updates on the platforms. Over the recent weeks, WhatsApp Channels has introduced various features such as reacting to messages with emojis, sharing images, etc. Now, a new feature is coming called WhatsApp Channels message forwarding. Know what's coming next to WhatsApp Channels and what it has for you to benefit from.

WhatsApp Channels message forwarding feature

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is developing a message forwarding feature for Channels that will allow users to forward messages from one group or person to another. Just like we are currently using WhatsApp text while forwarding text or images. As of now, the feature is under development and it has not been made available to beta testers.

How WhatsApp Channels users will benefit

The new message forwarding feature will enable Channel owners to forward supported messages from various other conversations to their channels. This includes forwarding text messages, images, videos, GIFs, audio messages, stickers, and updates from other channels to their channel. This new feature aims to improve communication within the channels and make the user experience even better so they can get recent updates in a timely manner.

It is reported that users will also be given the chance to edit the forwarded messages in their own way to ensure accuracy. This will enable channel owners to maintain the credibility of their platform by sharing correct information with their followers. As of now, the feature is in the development stage and it is expected that the stable version will soon be made available to the Android app.

Additionally, in previous reports, it was also revealed that WhatsApp Channels may receive poll features and the ability to send voice messages, however, it is yet to be confirmed officially. It is also possible that we see such a new feature in the upcoming WhatsApp update. WhatsApp has been working on various new features to introduce to Channels to make the segment of the app more interesting to its users. The platform has given a way for businesses to interact with their audience in a new enhanced way.

What can be done on WhatsApp Channels by users - 7 points

1. So, what is Channels? It is a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls.

2. Channels are a private way to receive important updates from people and organizations on WhatsApp.

3. Channels have been built in a new tab called Updates - where users will find the status and channels they wish to follow. Do remember, that this window is separate from your chats with family, friends, and communities.

4. To help you select channels to follow, WhatsApp has built a searchable directory to find your hobbies, sports teams, updates, and more.

5. Notably, users can also get to a channel from invite links sent in chats, e-mails, or posted online.

6. Also, remember that Channel updates will not stay for too long. WhatsApp will store channel history on its servers for up to 30 days. And these updates may disappear even faster from follower's devices.

7. Importantly, admins will have the power to block screenshots and forwards from their Channel.

