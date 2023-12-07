Icon
Home How To WhatsApp Channels set to get message forwarding feature; Know how to use it

WhatsApp Channels set to get message forwarding feature; Know how to use it

WhatsApp Channels to get a new message forwarding feature. Know what’s coming in the update.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 07 2023, 11:21 IST
Icon
WhatsApp
WhatApp Channels message forwarding feature is coming and you can benefit from it. Know more. (Unsplash)
WhatsApp
WhatApp Channels message forwarding feature is coming and you can benefit from it. Know more. (Unsplash)

WhatsApp introduced a Telegram-like feature this year called Channels, where business organisations, media institutions and others can share regular updates on the platforms. Over the recent weeks, WhatsApp Channels has introduced various features such as reacting to messages with emojis, sharing images, etc. Now, a new feature is coming called WhatsApp Channels message forwarding. Know what's coming next to WhatsApp Channels and what it has for you to benefit from.

WhatsApp Channels message forwarding feature

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is developing a message forwarding feature for Channels that will allow users to forward messages from one group or person to another. Just like we are currently using WhatsApp text while forwarding text or images. As of now, the feature is under development and it has not been made available to beta testers.

How WhatsApp Channels users will benefit

The new message forwarding feature will enable Channel owners to forward supported messages from various other conversations to their channels. This includes forwarding text messages, images, videos, GIFs, audio messages, stickers, and updates from other channels to their channel. This new feature aims to improve communication within the channels and make the user experience even better so they can get recent updates in a timely manner.

Also read: WhatsApp update for iOS users rolled out; now share photos and videos in original quality

It is reported that users will also be given the chance to edit the forwarded messages in their own way to ensure accuracy. This will enable channel owners to maintain the credibility of their platform by sharing correct information with their followers. As of now, the feature is in the development stage and it is expected that the stable version will soon be made available to the Android app.

Additionally, in previous reports, it was also revealed that WhatsApp Channels may receive poll features and the ability to send voice messages, however, it is yet to be confirmed officially. It is also possible that we see such a new feature in the upcoming WhatsApp update. WhatsApp has been working on various new features to introduce to Channels to make the segment of the app more interesting to its users. The platform has given a way for businesses to interact with their audience in a new enhanced way.

Also read: New WhatsApp feature to allow sharing updates to Instagram! Know what's coming

What can be done on WhatsApp Channels by users - 7 points

1. So, what is Channels? It is a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls.

2. Channels are a private way to receive important updates from people and organizations on WhatsApp.

3. Channels have been built in a new tab called Updates - where users will find the status and channels they wish to follow. Do remember, that this window is separate from your chats with family, friends, and communities.

4. To help you select channels to follow, WhatsApp has built a searchable directory to find your hobbies, sports teams, updates, and more.

5. Notably, users can also get to a channel from invite links sent in chats, e-mails, or posted online.

6. Also, remember that Channel updates will not stay for too long. WhatsApp will store channel history on its servers for up to 30 days. And these updates may disappear even faster from follower's devices.

7. Importantly, admins will have the power to block screenshots and forwards from their Channel.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Dec, 11:07 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI: What we learned from the trailer - 5 GTA 6 Questions Answered
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer release: 5 things we learned from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 preview
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer is OUT; The first female protagonist, Vice City setting to launch date - know all about it
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 unveils LEGO skins, Peter Griffin, and more in "Underground" season
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon