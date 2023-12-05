WhatsApp update for iOS users rolled out; now share photos and videos in original quality

WhatsApp rolls out new features on a regular basis to cater to the needs of its users and make itself a more user-friendly social media app. Now, the latest WhatsApp update has rolled out a groundbreaking feature for iOS users. This feature will allow users to share photos and videos in their original, uncompressed quality. The official changelog accompanying the 23.24.73 update on iOS highlights this major enhancement, noting that users can now "easily send original quality media as a file." It will provide an alternative to the default compressed approach. Check here to know all about this new WhatsApp update.

WhatsApp iOS update

WhatsApp has recently rolled out an exciting update for its iOS users. According to a report by WABeta Info, this feature was initially tested with a small group of users in November, it is now being released to all iOS users over the coming weeks. To access this functionality, users can tap the “+” in the chat, select “Document,” and then choose “Photo or Video.” Notably, recipients can view the shared media within WhatsApp, but previews do not appear in the main chat interface. It's important to mention that there is a 2GB limit on the files that can be sent using this feature.

WhatsApp has also been testing the same feature for Android users since at least September. It indicates that a stable release for Android devices may be on the horizon. This update marks a significant improvement over previous workarounds that involved manually changing file extensions to send full-resolution photos and videos via WhatsApp.

The 23.24.73 update for iOS not only introduces the ability to send original quality media but also brings additional features to enhance user experience. Users can initiate voice chats without ringing everyone in large groups, and new bubbles in chat make it easier to track missed, ongoing, and completed calls. Moreover, users can now react to status updates using their avatars.

For those who haven't received these features yet, WhatsApp mentions in the changelog that they may be rolled out over the coming weeks. Regularly updating the app from the App Store and the TestFlight app is recommended to ensure users get these features promptly.

iOS users can now enjoy a seamless way to share photos and videos without worrying about compression or loss of quality. You can install the latest update from the App Store to take advantage of these features.