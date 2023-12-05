Icon
Home Tech News WhatsApp update for iOS users rolled out; now share photos and videos in original quality

WhatsApp update for iOS users rolled out; now share photos and videos in original quality

The new WhatsApp update will allow iOS users to share photos and videos in their original, uncompressed quality.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 05 2023, 08:35 IST
Icon
In brief: Top 5 WhatsApp Business partners
WhatsApp
1/6 Thanks to the Business API and software development kit, WhatsApp Business capabilities are now accessible to developers. With the help of the WhatsApp API, several small and big businesses can now sell their products in a better way. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Gupshup is one of those options! It is a conversational messaging platform that processes over 6 billion messages each month. It provides a comprehensive conversational experience-building toolkit for any use case, and a network of growing market relationships with messaging channels, device makers, ISVs, and operators. (Gupshup)
image caption
3/6 Another option is Haptik, which is a conversational commerce firm that can create WhatsApp chatbots to automate client interactions, conduct transactions, and gather leads by sending customized alerts. (Haptik / Twitter)
image caption
4/6 Yellow AI: While browsing through product categories, customers have the ability to engage with businesses by placing orders, adjusting quantities, cancelling orders, and requesting returns. (Yellow AI / Twitter)
image caption
5/6 Twilio: It can be altered to suit your company's requirements. Features can be added or removed according to the need. An omnichannel contact centre, SMS marketing, push notifications, web chat, call monitoring, phone verification, alerts and notifications, and much more can be built using Twilio. (Twilio / Twitter)
image caption
6/6 WATI: It is an authorized WhatsApp Business Solution Provider that enables companies to automate business communication using chatbots and other cutting-edge technology. A shared inbox is one such unique solution that enables companies to respond to client inquiries instantly and improve client engagement. (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp
icon View all Images
To access this WhatsApp update, iOS users can tap the “+” icon in the chat, select “Document,” and then choose “Photo or Video.” (Unsplash)

WhatsApp rolls out new features on a regular basis to cater to the needs of its users and make itself a more user-friendly social media app. Now, the latest WhatsApp update has rolled out a groundbreaking feature for iOS users. This feature will allow users to share photos and videos in their original, uncompressed quality. The official changelog accompanying the 23.24.73 update on iOS highlights this major enhancement, noting that users can now "easily send original quality media as a file." It will provide an alternative to the default compressed approach. Check here to know all about this new WhatsApp update.

WhatsApp iOS update

WhatsApp has recently rolled out an exciting update for its iOS users. According to a report by WABeta Info, this feature was initially tested with a small group of users in November, it is now being released to all iOS users over the coming weeks. To access this functionality, users can tap the “+” in the chat, select “Document,” and then choose “Photo or Video.” Notably, recipients can view the shared media within WhatsApp, but previews do not appear in the main chat interface. It's important to mention that there is a 2GB limit on the files that can be sent using this feature.

WhatsApp has also been testing the same feature for Android users since at least September. It indicates that a stable release for Android devices may be on the horizon. This update marks a significant improvement over previous workarounds that involved manually changing file extensions to send full-resolution photos and videos via WhatsApp.

The 23.24.73 update for iOS not only introduces the ability to send original quality media but also brings additional features to enhance user experience. Users can initiate voice chats without ringing everyone in large groups, and new bubbles in chat make it easier to track missed, ongoing, and completed calls. Moreover, users can now react to status updates using their avatars.

For those who haven't received these features yet, WhatsApp mentions in the changelog that they may be rolled out over the coming weeks. Regularly updating the app from the App Store and the TestFlight app is recommended to ensure users get these features promptly.

iOS users can now enjoy a seamless way to share photos and videos without worrying about compression or loss of quality. You can install the latest update from the App Store to take advantage of these features.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Dec, 08:30 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer is OUT; The first female protagonist, Vice City setting to launch date - know all about it
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 unveils LEGO skins, Peter Griffin, and more in "Underground" season
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: PS5 Pro users could enjoy Grand Theft Auto 6 a year ahead of PC release
GTA 6
Potential GTA 6 gameplay and map details surface on TikTok ahead of official reveal
GTA 6
GTA 6: Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer date REVEALED by Rockstar Games; Check details now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon