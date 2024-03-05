Elon Musk sued by former Twitter execs Parag Agrawal, Vijaya Gadde, others

In shocking news, X owner Elon Musk was sued by four former Twitter executives on Monday for unpaid $128 million severance payments and some other allegations. Twitter's former CEO Parag Agrawal, former Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, former Chief Legal Counsel Vijaya Gadde and former General Counsel Sean Edgett have also stated that they were fired without any hard reason. The lawsuit includes several claims against Elon Musk and the rebranding of Twitter to X. Know more about the news here.

Musk sued by former executives

According to an AP report, it is being stated that the reason showcased in the lawsuit was that they were terminated without explanation on the day in 2022 when Musk finalised his acquisition of Twitter. It is also being said that Musk did not want to pay severance to the executives, which included one year's salary plus unvested stock awards valued at Twitter's acquisition price. Therefore, it is being argued, Agrawal should retain a severance payment of $57 million, Segal with $44 million, Gadde with $20 million, and Edgett with $6 million.

The executive said that Musk, “Made up fake cause and appointed employees of his various companies to uphold his decision.” The lawsuit also mentions, “Under Musk's control, Twitter has become a scofflaw, stiffing employees, landlords, vendors, and others. Musk doesn't pay his bills, believes the rules don't apply to him, and uses his wealth and power to run roughshod over anyone who disagrees with him.” However, Musk's representatives did not react or comment on any of the claims.

The lawsuit also claims that X is currently facing several lawsuits over unpaid bills, “Consistent with the cavalier attitude he has demonstrated towards his financial obligations, Musk's attitude in response to these mounting lawsuits has reportedly been to let them sue.” Now, people have been waiting for Musk to provide any comment on the claims and the lawsuit.

