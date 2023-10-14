Hp 14s Dr2006tu (2p0p7pa) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 14s DR2006TU 2P0P7PA Laptop HP 14s DR2006TU 2P0P7PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 58,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 14s DR2006TU 2P0P7PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 14s DR2006TU 2P0P7PA Laptop now with free delivery.