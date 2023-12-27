Hp 15 Bw548au (4nz61pa) Laptop (dual Core E2/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 255 G8 AMD Athlon 3050 4 GB 256 GB SSD DOS 6X4B2PA ACJ Notebook
HP 255 G8 AMD Athlon 3050 - (4 GB/256 GB SSD/DOS) 6X4B2PA#ACJ Notebook (15.6 inch, Black)
The starting price for the HP 15 bw548AU 4NZ61PA Laptop in India is Rs. 24,955. At Amazon, the HP 15 bw548AU 4NZ61PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 21,900. It comes in the following colors: Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.