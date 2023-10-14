Hp 15q Ds0009tu (4tt12pa) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 15q ds0009TU 4TT12PA Laptop HP 15q ds0009TU 4TT12PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 40,990 in India with Intel Core i5- 8250U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15q ds0009TU 4TT12PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15q ds0009TU 4TT12PA Laptop now with free delivery.