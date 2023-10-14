Hp 15s Eq2146au (536c0pa) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 3/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 15s eq2146AU 536C0PA Laptop HP 15s eq2146AU 536C0PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 41,960 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3 - 5300U Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15s eq2146AU 536C0PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15s eq2146AU 536C0PA Laptop now with free delivery.