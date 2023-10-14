Hp 15s Fq2075tu (37d38pa) Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 15s fq2075TU 37D38PA Laptop HP 15s fq2075TU 37D38PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 40,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 15s fq2075TU 37D38PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 15s fq2075TU 37D38PA Laptop now with free delivery.