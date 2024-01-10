Hp 240 G9 (8j0s5pa) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/dos) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP 240 G9 8J0S5PA Laptop HP 240 G9 8J0S5PA Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 54,599 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 240 G9 8J0S5PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 240 G9 8J0S5PA Laptop now with free delivery.