Hp 245 G7 (7gz75pa) Laptop (amd Dual Core A6/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(10 June, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP245G7(7GZ75PA)Laptop(AMDDualCoreA6/4GB/1TB/DOS)

HP 245 G7 7GZ75PA Laptop

HP 245 G7 7GZ75PA Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 24,929 in India with AMD Dual Core A6-9225 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 245 G7 7GZ75PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 245 G7 7GZ75PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

DOS

Hdd Capacity

1 TB

Processor

AMD Dual Core A6-9225

HP 245 G7 7GZ75PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP 245 G7 7GZ75PA Laptop in India is Rs. 24,929.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

HP 245 G7 (7GZ75PA) Laptop (AMD Dual Core A6/4 GB/1 TB/DOS)

(1 TB HDD,4 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Hp 245 G7 7gz75pa Laptop

Hp 245 G7 7gz75pa Laptop

Hp 245 G7 7gz75pa Laptop

Hp 245 G7 7gz75pa Laptop
Hp 245 G7 7gz75pa Laptop
Hp 245 G7 7gz75pa Laptop

Hp 245 G7 7gz75pa Laptop

Hp 245 G7 7gz75pa Laptop

Full Specifications

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    41 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Display Features

    HD LED Backlit Display

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    112 ppi

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Brand

    HP

  • Operating System

    DOS

  • Colour

    Black

  • Thickness

    24 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    2.1 Kg weight

  • Model

    245 G7 (7GZ75PA)

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    345 x 242 x 24 mm

  • RAM speed

    2133 Mhz

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Microphone Type

    Internal Microphone

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.1

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Processor

    AMD Dual Core A6-9225

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon R4

  • Clockspeed

    2.6 Ghz

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Island-style Keyboard

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB
