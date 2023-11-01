 Hp 250 G9 (7n179pa) Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP 250 G9 7N179PA Laptop

HP 250 G9 7N179PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 51,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor , 4.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 250 G9 7N179PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 250 G9 7N179PA Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
HP250G9(7N179PA)Laptop(CoreI512thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_4.5Hrs
1/1 HP250G9(7N179PA)Laptop(CoreI512thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_4.5Hrs
₹51,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.47 Kg weight (Light-weight)
4.5 Hrs
HP 250 G9 7N179PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP 250 G9 7N179PA Laptop in India is Rs. 51,990.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

HP 250 G9 (7N179PA) Laptop (Core I5 12th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Hp 250 G9 7n179pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W
  • 4.5 Hrs
  • 3 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • HD Display
  • No
  • 100 ppi
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • 144 Hz
General Information
  • 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm
  • 1.47 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • G9 (7N179PA)
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • HP
  • 32-bit
  • Silver
  • 17.9 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 2
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 2*4 Gigabyte
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720p
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphones
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 5.2
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • 2.6 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Full-Size Keyboard With Numeric Keypad
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
  • 1
Storage
  • 512 GB


















    
    
