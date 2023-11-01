 Hp 348 G4 (6xq52pa) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP 348 G4 6XQ52PA Laptop

HP 348 G4 6XQ52PA Laptop

HP 348 G4 6XQ52PA Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 54,990 in India with Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 348 G4 6XQ52PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP 348 G4 6XQ52PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹54,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen)
DOS
1366 x 768 Pixels
2 Kg weight
₹44,990 50% OFF
Buy Now

HP 348 G4 6XQ52PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP 348 G4 6XQ52PA Laptop in India is Rs. 54,990.  At Amazon, the HP 348 G4 6XQ52PA Laptop can ...Read More

The starting price for the HP 348 G4 6XQ52PA Laptop in India is Rs. 54,990.  At Amazon, the HP 348 G4 6XQ52PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 44,990.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

Refurbished HP 820G2 Elitebook 12 inch Screen Laptop

(Refurbished) HP 820G2 Elitebook 12 inch Screen Laptop (5th Gen Intel Core i5 - 5300U /16 GB/500 GB HDD/Windows 10 Pro), Black
₹90,000 ₹44,990
Buy Now
Out of Stock
Hp 348 G4 6xq52pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 41 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
Display Details
  • No
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • 112 ppi
  • LED
  • Diagonal HD SVA eDP anti-glare LED-backlit Display
General Information
  • 345.4 x 241.5 x 23.9 mm
  • 23.9 Millimeter thickness
  • DOS
  • Silver
  • HP
  • 2 Kg weight
  • 348 G4 (6XQ52PA)
Memory
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • 8 GB
  • 2400 Mhz
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • DTS Studio Sound
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • Dual digital microphone
  • Dual Speakers
  • No
Networking
  • 4.2
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 5
  • Yes
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • Yes
Performance
  • 1.6 Ghz
  • Intel UHD 620
  • Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen)
Peripherals
  • DVD R/W Writer
  • Full-size island-style keyboard with numeric keypad
  • Yes
  • DVD Writer
  • Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support
Ports
  • Yes
  • 4
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • 7200 RPM
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
    Hp 348 G4 6xq52pa Laptop