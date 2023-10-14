Hp Chromebook 14 Ca002tu (6yu23pa) Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Ssd/google Chrome) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Chromebook 14 ca002tu 6YU23PA Laptop HP Chromebook 14 ca002tu 6YU23PA Laptop is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 24,490 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N3350 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Chromebook 14 ca002tu 6YU23PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Chromebook 14 ca002tu 6YU23PA Laptop now with free delivery.