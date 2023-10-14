Hp Elitebook 840 G7 (243y2pa) Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Elitebook 840 G7 243Y2PA Laptop HP Elitebook 840 G7 243Y2PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 125,648 in India with Intel Core i7-10510U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Elitebook 840 G7 243Y2PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Elitebook 840 G7 243Y2PA Laptop now with free delivery.