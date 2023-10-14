Hp Envy 13 X360 13 Bd1003tu (5b1g6pa) Laptop (intel Core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Envy 13 X360 13 bd1003TU 5B1G6PA Laptop HP Envy 13 X360 13 bd1003TU 5B1G6PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 114,900 in India with Intel Core i7-1195G7 (11th Gen) Processor , 13.45 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Envy 13 X360 13 bd1003TU 5B1G6PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Envy 13 X360 13 bd1003TU 5B1G6PA Laptop now with free delivery.