Hp Envy 13 X360 Intel Evo 13 Bf0059tu (6k7x2pa) Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Envy 13 X360 Intel Evo 13 bf0059TU 6K7X2PA Laptop HP Envy 13 X360 Intel Evo 13 bf0059TU 6K7X2PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 113,900 in India with Intel Core i7-1250U (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Envy 13 X360 Intel Evo 13 bf0059TU 6K7X2PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Envy 13 X360 Intel Evo 13 bf0059TU 6K7X2PA Laptop now with free delivery.