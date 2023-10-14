 Hp Omen 16 N0049ax (6h4n5pa) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Omen 16 n0049AX 6H4N5PA Laptop

HP Omen 16 n0049AX 6H4N5PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 122,900 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H Processor , 11.45 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Omen 16 n0049AX 6H4N5PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Omen 16 n0049AX 6H4N5PA Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹122,900
16.1 Inches (40.89 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.35 Kg weight
11.45 Hrs
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

HP Omen 16 n0049AX 6H4N5PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Omen 16 n0049AX 6H4N5PA Laptop in India is Rs. 122,900.  It comes in the following colors: Mica Silver.

amazon
Out of Stock

Hp Omen 16 N0049ax 6h4n5pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 200 W
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
  • 11.45 Hrs
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • 144 Hz
  • 16.1 Inches (40.89 cm)
  • 137 ppi
  • Diagonal FHD (1920 x 1080) 144 Hz 7 ms Response Time IPS Micro-Edge Anti-Glare Low Blue Light 300 Nits 100% sRGB
General Information
  • Mica Silver
  • 23 Millimeter thickness
  • 2.35 Kg weight
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • HP
  • 16-n0049AX (6H4N5PA)
  • 369 x 248 x 23 mm
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • 2
  • 2*8 Gigabyte
  • DDR5
  • 32 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
  • HP Audio Boost
  • 720
  • Yes
  • Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone
  • Audio by B&O
Networking
  • 5.2
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
  • 5
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 4.7 Ghz
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
  • 4 GB
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • No
  • Hp Imagepad With Multi-Touch Gesture Support
  • Full-Size, 4-Zone RGB , Mica Silver Keyboard and 26-Key Rollover Anti-Ghosting Key Technology
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
