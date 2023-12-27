Hp Omen 16 N0079ax (77z67pa) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP OMEN Gaming Laptop
HP OMEN Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-13700HX, 6GB RTX 3050 GPU, 16.1-inch (40.9 cm),95W TGP, FHD, IPS, 165Hz, 300 nits, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, RGB Backlit KB, B&O (MSO, Black, 2.32 kg), wf0179TX
The starting price for the HP Omen 16 n0079AX 77Z67PA Laptop in India is Rs. 107,990. At Amazon, the HP Omen 16 n0079AX 77Z67PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 108,490. It comes in the following colors: Mica Silver.
