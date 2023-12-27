 Hp Omen 16 N0079ax (77z67pa) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
Home Laptops in India HP Laptop HP Omen 16 n0079AX 77Z67PA Laptop

HP Omen 16 n0079AX 77Z67PA Laptop

HP Omen 16 n0079AX 77Z67PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 107,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Omen 16 n0079AX 77Z67PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Omen 16 n0079AX 77Z67PA Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
HPOmen16-n0079AX(77Z67PA)Laptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/8GB)_Capacity_16GB
1/1 HPOmen16-n0079AX(77Z67PA)Laptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/8GB)_Capacity_16GB
Key Specs
₹107,990
16.1 Inches (40.89 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.32 Kg weight
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹108,490 15% OFF
Buy Now

HP Omen 16 n0079AX 77Z67PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Omen 16 n0079AX 77Z67PA Laptop in India is Rs. 107,990.  At Amazon, the HP Omen 16 n0079AX 77Z67PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 108,490.  It comes in the following colors: Mica Silver.

15% off

HP OMEN Gaming Laptop

HP OMEN Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-13700HX, 6GB RTX 3050 GPU, 16.1-inch (40.9 cm),95W TGP, FHD, IPS, 165Hz, 300 nits, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, RGB Backlit KB, B&O (MSO, Black, 2.32 kg), wf0179TX
₹127,811 ₹108,490
Buy Now
Out of Stock
27% off

HP Omen 16 AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 16 1 inch 40 9cm QHD Gaming Laptop

HP Omen 16,AMD Ryzen 7 6800H,16.1 inch(40.9cm)QHD Gaming Laptop(16GB RAM/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070ti 8GB Graphics/165Hz/3ms Response Time/Win 11/MSO 21/4Zone Backlit KB/B&O/Alexa/XBOX)16-n0123AX
₹150,286 ₹109,990
Buy Now
22% off

HP OMEN AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 16 1 inches 40 9 cm Micro Edge IPS Anti Glare FHD AMD Gaming Laptop

HP OMEN AMD Ryzen 7-5800H 16.1-inches (40.9 cm) Micro-Edge, IPS, Anti-Glare, FHD AMD Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/1TB SSD/144 Hz/300 nits/Radeon RX 6600M 8GB Graphics/Win 11/MS Office), 16-C0140AX, Silver
₹140,347 ₹109,990
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Hp Omen 16 N0079ax 77z67pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

Display Details

  • Display Size

    16.1 Inches (40.89 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    137 ppi

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Display Features

    Full HD Refresh Rate: 144 Hz 7 ms Response Time IPS Micro-Edge Anti-glare Brightness: 300 nits 137 PPI Color Gamut: 100% sRGB

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

General Information

  • Brand

    HP

  • Weight

    2.32 Kg weight

  • Colour

    Mica Silver

  • Model

    16-n0079AX (77Z67PA)

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Thickness

    22.5 Millimeter thickness

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    369 x 245 x 22.5 mm

Memory

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR5

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    16 GB

Multimedia

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Built-in Dual Speakers

  • Audio Solution

    Audio by B&O

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated dual array digital microphone

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720

Networking

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.2

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

Others

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

Performance

  • Processor

    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H

  • Graphics Memory

    8 GB

  • Clockspeed

    4.7 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon RX 6650M

Peripherals

  • Pointing Device

    HP Imagepad with Multi-Touch Gesture Support, Precision Touchpad Support

  • Keyboard

    Full-Size, 4-Zone RGB , Mica Silver Keyboard and 26-Key Rollover Anti-Ghosting Key Technology

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

Ports

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • USB 2.0 slots

    2

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    2

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Hp

14% OFF
HP 15s ey2001AU
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
34% OFF
HP 15s ey1509AU
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
21% OFF
HP 15 fd0011TU
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
2% OFF
HP 15s fq2738TU Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
HP Laptops

HP Omen 16 n0079AX 77Z67PA Laptop Competitors

49% OFF
Asus ROG Strix G731GT AU059T Laptop
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 16 GB RAM DDR4
  • 17.3 Inches Display Size
26% OFF
Asus ROG Strix G531GU ES511T Laptop
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 16 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
24% OFF
Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 GU502LV HC140T Laptop
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 16 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
12% OFF
HP Victus 16 e0360AX 494P5PA
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 16.1 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

iQOO Z7 Pro has been launched. Know all about it.

iQOO Z7 Pro launched; Check key specs, price, and features

12 Oct 2023
Are you a photographer? Then check out these must-have mobile apps to enhance your pictures.

Top 5 Best Camera apps in 2023

09 Nov 2023
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus launched. Know all about them.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Launched; Know price, key features and specifications

12 Oct 2023
Know how you can update your Aadhaar card from home.

How to update Aadhaar Card

21 Nov 2023
Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra or One Plus 12

Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra or One Plus 12: Know the best flagship Android phone under Rs. 80000 budget

12 Oct 2023
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Tech Videos

HP Omen 16 n0079AX 77Z67PA Laptop News

Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.

Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college

27 Dec 2023
Check out useful HP tools for hybrid workers

HP's Essential Tools for Hybrid Workers: Boost Efficiency and Comfort

27 Dec 2023
Best HP laptops

Best HP i5 laptops under 79000: Check the list - HP Pavillion 15, HP 15s, more

27 Dec 2023
HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16

HP Unveils HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16 Laptops in India

18 Oct 2023
All you need to know about the Amazon sale offer on HP Victus Gaming Laptop.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Get HP Victus Gaming Laptop with a deep discount

08 Aug 2023
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹82,490
₹124,590
Buy Now

Asus VivoBook Go 15 E510MA EJ001W Laptop

4 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹27,300
₹48,500
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹58,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Hp Omen 16 N0079ax 77z67pa Laptop