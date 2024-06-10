 Hp Pavilion 14 Ce3022tx (8qg92pa) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Pavilion 14 ce3022TX 8QG92PA Laptop

HP Pavilion 14 ce3022TX 8QG92PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 75,490 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion 14 ce3022TX 8QG92PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion 14 ce3022TX 8QG92PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Mineral Silver
256 GB
HP Pavilion 14-ce3022TX (8QG92PA) Laptop (Core I5 10th Gen/8 GB/1 TB 256 GB SSD/Windows 10/2 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the HP Pavilion 14 ce3022TX 8QG92PA Laptop in India is Rs. 75,490.  It comes in the following colors: Mineral Silver. The status of HP Pavilion 14 ce3022TX 8QG92PA Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

256 GB

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Hp Pavilion 14 Ce3022tx 8qg92pa Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 3/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    65 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Features

    Diagonal Full HD BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit 250 nits 45 Percentage NTSC

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Colour

    Mineral Silver

  • Thickness

    17.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    1.6 Kg weight

  • Brand

    HP

  • Model

    14-ce3022TX (8QG92PA)

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    326.8 x 225.5 x 17.9 mm

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    2133 Mhz

  • Audio Solution

    HP Audio Boost

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone

  • Sound Technologies

    Bang & Olufsen

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Wi-Fi Version

    4

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    No

  • Clockspeed

    1.0 Ghz

  • Graphics Memory

    2 GB

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce MX250

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen)

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support

  • Keyboard

    Full-size island-style natural silver keyboard

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • SSD Capacity

    256 GB

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

HP Pavilion 14 ce3022TX 8QG92PA Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
HP Pavilion 14 ce3022TX 8QG92PA Laptop

