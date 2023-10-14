 Hp Pavilion 15 P097tx (k2p46pa) Laptop (core I5 4th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 8 1/2 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Pavilion 15 p097TX K2P46PA Laptop

HP Pavilion 15 p097TX K2P46PA Laptop is a Windows 8.1 laptop, available price is Rs 47,890 in India with Intel Core i5-4210U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion 15 p097TX K2P46PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion 15 p097TX K2P46PA Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹47,890
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-4210U
Windows 8.1
1366 x 768 Pixels
2.2 Kg weight
Out of Stock

HP Pavilion 15 p097TX K2P46PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Pavilion 15 p097TX K2P46PA Laptop in India is Rs. 47,890.  It comes in the following colors: Aqua Blue.

The starting price for the HP Pavilion 15 p097TX K2P46PA Laptop in India is Rs. 47,890.  It comes in the following colors: Aqua Blue.

HP Pavilion 15-p097TX (K2P46PA) Laptop (Core I5 4th Gen/4 GB/1 TB/Windows 8 1/2 GB)

(1 TB HDD,4 GB RAM DDR3,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Hp Pavilion 15 P097tx K2p46pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
  • 4 Cell Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • LED
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 100 ppi
  • HD BrightView WLED-backlit Display
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • No
General Information
  • 384 x 260 x 23.9 mm
  • 23.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 64-bit
  • Windows 8.1
  • 15-p097TX (K2P46PA)
  • 2.2 Kg weight
  • Aqua Blue
  • HP
Memory
  • 2 SODIMM
  • 1600 Mhz
  • 12 GB
  • DDR3
  • 2 x 2 Gigabyte
  • 4 GB
Multimedia
  • No
  • 2 x Stereo Speakers
  • 720p HD
  • Dual Array Digital Microphone
  • Yes
  • BeatsAudio with 2 speakers
  • HD Audio Solution
  • Yes
Networking
  • 4
  • Multi-Format SD Media Card Reader
  • 4.0
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • Yes
Others
  • Yes
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 2 GB
  • 1.7 Ghz
  • NVIDIA GeForce 830M
  • Intel Core i5-4210U
Peripherals
  • Full-size island-style keyboard
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support
  • SuperMulti DVD burner
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 2
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
    Hp Pavilion 15 P097tx K2p46pa Laptop