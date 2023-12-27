 Hp Pavilion Gaming 15 Ec0106ax (1a6x8pa) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
Home Laptops in India HP Laptop HP Pavilion Gaming 15 ec0106ax 1A6X8PA Laptop

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 ec0106ax 1A6X8PA Laptop

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 ec0106ax 1A6X8PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 64,690 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3550H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion Gaming 15 ec0106ax 1A6X8PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion Gaming 15 ec0106ax 1A6X8PA Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Key Specs
₹64,690
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3550H
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.98 Kg weight
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 ec0106ax 1A6X8PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Pavilion Gaming 15 ec0106ax 1A6X8PA Laptop in India is Rs. 64,690.  At Amazon, the HP Pavilion Gaming 15 ec0106ax 1A6X8PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 63,999.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Hp Pavilion Gaming 15 Ec0106ax 1a6x8pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Power Supply

    150 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

Display Details

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Features

    Diagonal Full HD IPS anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit 250 nits 45% NTSC

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

General Information

  • Thickness

    23.5 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Model

    15-ec0106ax (1A6X8PA)

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Colour

    Black

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    360 x 257 x 23.5 mm

  • Brand

    HP

  • Weight

    1.98 Kg weight

Memory

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

Multimedia

  • Audio Solution

    HP Audio Boost

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Sound Technologies

    Bang & Olufsen Play

Networking

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Others

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Performance

  • Clockspeed

    2.1 Ghz

  • Processor

    AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3550H

  • Graphics Memory

    4 GB

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650

Peripherals

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support; Precision Touchpad Support

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    Full-size, ultra violet , shadow black keyboard with numeric keypad

Ports

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

Storage

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • SSD Capacity

    256 GB

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA
    Hp Pavilion Gaming 15 Ec0106ax 1a6x8pa Laptop