Hp Pavilion X360 14 Ek1010tu (7n760pa) Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Pavilion X360 14 ek1010TU 7N760PA Laptop HP Pavilion X360 14 ek1010TU 7N760PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 79,649 in India with Intel Core i5-1335U (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion X360 14 ek1010TU 7N760PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion X360 14 ek1010TU 7N760PA Laptop now with free delivery.