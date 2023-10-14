Hp Spectre X360 Intel Evo 14 Ea0542tu (4p7s6pa) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Spectre X360 Intel Evo 14 ea0542TU 4P7S6PA Laptop HP Spectre X360 Intel Evo 14 ea0542TU 4P7S6PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 114,900 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Spectre X360 Intel Evo 14 ea0542TU 4P7S6PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Spectre X360 Intel Evo 14 ea0542TU 4P7S6PA Laptop now with free delivery.