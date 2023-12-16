 Hp Victus 15 Fb0051ax (6f9t9pa) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(16 December, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Victus 15 fb0051AX 6F9T9PA Laptop

HP Victus 15 fb0051AX 6F9T9PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 68,090 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5600H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Victus 15 fb0051AX 6F9T9PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Victus 15 fb0051AX 6F9T9PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 16 December 2023
Key Specs
₹68,090
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5600H
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.29 Kg weight
₹63,999 8% OFF
Buy Now

HP Victus 15 fb0051AX 6F9T9PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Victus 15 fb0051AX 6F9T9PA Laptop in India is Rs. 68,090.  At Amazon, the HP Victus 15 fb0051AX 6F9T9PA Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 63,999.  It comes in the following colors: Mica Silver.

Hp Victus 15 Fb0051ax 6f9t9pa Laptop Full Specifications

  • 65 W
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 144 Hz
  • 141 ppi
  • FHD IPS Display
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 15-fb0051AX (6F9T9PA)
  • Mica Silver
  • HP
  • 357.9 x 255 x 23.5 mm
  • 23.5 Millimeter thickness
  • 2.29 Kg weight
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 16 GB
  • 8 GB
  • Built-in Speakers
  • 720
  • Yes
  • Built-in Microphones
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5.2
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
  • 4.2 Ghz
  • 4 GB
  • AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5600H
  • Hp imagepad With multi-touch gesture support
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 512 GB
