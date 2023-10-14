Hp Victus 15 Fb0142ax (8f4z9pa) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Victus 15 fb0142AX 8F4Z9PA Laptop HP Victus 15 fb0142AX 8F4Z9PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 65,290 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5600H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Victus 15 fb0142AX 8F4Z9PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Victus 15 fb0142AX 8F4Z9PA Laptop now with free delivery.