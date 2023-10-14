Hp Victus 16 R0076tx (834h0pa) Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Victus 16 r0076TX 834H0PA Laptop HP Victus 16 r0076TX 834H0PA Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 124,990 in India with Intel Core i5-13500HX (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Victus 16 r0076TX 834H0PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Victus 16 r0076TX 834H0PA Laptop now with free delivery.