 HP Victus 16 s0089AX 8L7Y4PA Laptop Price in India (11 October, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews | hp Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
HPVictus16-s0089AX(8L7Y4PA)Laptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_Capacity_16GB
HPVictus16-s0089AX(8L7Y4PA)Laptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_DisplaySize_16.1Inches(40.89cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P160569/heroimage/hp-16-s0089ax-8l7y4pa-160569-v1-large-1.jpg_HPVictus16-s0089AX(8L7Y4PA)Laptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P160569/heroimage/hp-16-s0089ax-8l7y4pa-160569-v1-large-1.jpg_HPVictus16-s0089AX(8L7Y4PA)Laptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_3
Release date : 10 May 2023

HP Victus 16 s0089AX 8L7Y4PA Laptop

HP Victus 16 s0089AX 8L7Y4PA Laptop is a laptop, available price is Rs 84,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7840HS Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Victus 16 s0089AX 8L7Y4PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Victus 16 s0089AX 8L7Y4PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Performance Blue
1 TB
Price : ₹84,990 This product is currently not available on Amazon

HP Victus 16-s0089AX (8L7Y4PA) Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/6 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the HP Victus 16 s0089AX 8L7Y4PA Laptop in India is Rs. 84,990 . It comes in the following colors: Performance Blue.

Here are few alternate options to check

HP Pavilion 15 eg2091TU
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Natural Silver Aluminum
12% OFF
₹70,121 ₹80,134
Buy Now
Hp Victus 16 S0089ax 8l7y4pa Laptop Hp Pavilion 15 Eg2091tu

Acer Aspire 7 A715 51G Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Charcoal Black
₹69,990
Check Details
Hp Victus 16 S0089ax 8l7y4pa Laptop Acer Aspire 7 A715 51g Laptop

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Jade Black
41% OFF
₹69,990 ₹118,990
Buy Now
Hp Victus 16 S0089ax 8l7y4pa Laptop Asus Zenbook 14 Um3402ya Kp741ws Laptop

Asus VivoBook 16 X1605VA MB946WS Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Cool Silver
33% OFF
₹77,990 ₹116,990
Buy Now
Hp Victus 16 S0089ax 8l7y4pa Laptop Asus Vivobook 16 X1605va Mb946ws Laptop
Choose a Laptop
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

16.1 Inches

Processor

AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7840HS

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Capacity

16 GB

Hp Victus 16 S0089ax (8l7y4pa) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Latest Update

Hp Victus 16 S0089ax 8l7y4pa Laptop Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 9/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
10
Performance
10
Battery
10
Display
8
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Brightness

    250 nits

  • Display Features

    Diagonal FHD (1920 x 1080) 144 Hz IPS Micro-Edge Anti-Glare 250 Nits 45% NTSC

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Pixel Density

    137 ppi

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Display Size

    16.1 Inches (40.89 cm)

  • Launch Date

    May 10, 2023

  • Thickness

    22.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Model

    16-s0089AX (8L7Y4PA)

  • Weight

    2.29 Kg weight

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Brand

    HP

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    369 x 259 x 22.9 mm

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Colour

    Performance Blue

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR5

  • Memory Layout

    2*8 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    5600 Mhz

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone

  • Audio Solution

    Audio By B&O

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Sound Technologies

    HP Audio Boost

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1080p

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Number of Cores

    8

  • Clock-speed

    4.8 Ghz

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

  • Processor

    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7840HS

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • USB Type C

    1

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

Related Laptop News

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) launched in India with AMD Ryzen 9: Check features, availability and more
24 Jun 2024

Apple to launch OLED MacBook Pro models in 2026- All details
10 Jun 2024

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 laptop and ROG ally X handheld gaming device launched- Check details
10 Jun 2024

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus chip for laptops unveiled, promising enhanced performance and AI capabilities
09 May 2024
Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹48,790 ₹78,999
Buy Now

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹35,300 ₹46,000
Buy Now

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,990
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop

  • Starfall Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
₹30,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 83DV007GIN Laptop

  • Luna Grey
  • 16 GB RAM
₹80,990 ₹112,990
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 NP750QGK KG2IN Laptop

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹122,990
Check Details

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop

  • Jade Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹69,990 ₹118,990
Buy Now

Asus VivoBook 16 X1605VA MB946WS Laptop

  • Cool Silver
  • 16 GB RAM
₹77,990 ₹116,990
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 07 October 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   HP Laptop   /   HP Victus 16 s0089AX 8L7Y4PA Laptop

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Hp Victus 16 S0089ax 8l7y4pa Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender