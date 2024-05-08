 Iball Slide Enzo V8 Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। iball Tablet
IBall Slide Enzo V8

IBall Slide Enzo V8 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) tablet, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IBall Slide Enzo V8 from HT Tech. Buy IBall Slide Enzo V8 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 08 May 2024
IBallSlideEnzoV8_Capacity_3500mAh
Key Specs
₹5,999
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
2 GB
IBall Slide Enzo V8 Price in India

The starting price for the IBall Slide Enzo V8 in India is Rs. 5,999.  This is the IBall Slide Enzo V8 base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Coffee Grey.

IBall Slide Enzo V8

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Coffee Grey
Out of Stock
Iball Slide Enzo V8 Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    3500 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Colours

    Coffee Grey

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Brand

    iBall

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    Slide Enzo V8

  • Operating System

    Android v7.0 (Nougat)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Launch Date

    November 23, 2017 (Official)

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Micro

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8735

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Graphics

    Mali-T720 MP2

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 9.5 GB

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
    Iball Slide Enzo V8