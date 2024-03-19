Iball Slide Wings 4gp Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। iball Tablet

IBall Slide Wings 4GP IBall Slide Wings 4GP is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IBall Slide Wings 4GP from HT Tech. Buy IBall Slide Wings 4GP now with free delivery.