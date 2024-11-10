Infinix ZERO Flip 5G vs TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G: Which foldable you should buy

Check out the specs comparison between Infinix ZERO Flip 5G and TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 10 2024, 13:02 IST
Infinix ZERO Flip 5G vs TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G: Which foldable you should buy
Know which affordable foldable you should buy, Infinix ZERO Flip 5G or TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G. (HT Tech)

Infinix ZERO Flip 5G vs TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G: Want to buy a foldable phone but don't want to spend a fortune? Then we have found affordable foldable smartphone models, which users can buy to explore how it works. Infinix recently announced its first generation ZERO Flip 5G phone under Rs.50000 with some eye-catching features. To know if it exceeds expectations, we have compared the device with TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G, to know which affordable foldable is better. 

Infinix ZERO Flip 5G vs TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G:

Design and display: The Infinix ZERO Flip 5G and TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G retain a similar-looking design, however, TECNO is slightly lighter than Infinix's latest foldable. Both devices do not have an IP rating, so they are not dust and water-resistant. For display, the ZERO Flip features a 3.6-inch AMOLED display on the rear panel and a 6.9-inch Flexible main AMOLED display. Both offer 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1400nits peak brightness. 

On the other hand, the TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G features a 1.32-inch AMOLED cover display and a  6.9-inch main AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000nits peak brightness. 
 

Camera: The Infinix ZERO Flip 5G features a dual-camera setup consisting of a 50MP OIS primary camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it comes with a 50MP selfie camera. Whereas, the Phantom V Flip comes with a  64MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide-angle camera. It also has a 32MP selfie camera. 

Performance and battery: The Infinix ZERO Flip 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC paired with  8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. On the other hand, the Phantom V Flip 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor coupled with  8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Price:  The  Infinix ZERO Flip 5G is priced at Rs.49999 for 8GB+512GB storage and the TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G is priced at Rs.49999 for 8GB+256GB. 

First Published Date: 10 Nov, 09:00 IST
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Infinix ZERO Flip 5G vs TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G: Which foldable you should buy
