Infinix Smart 9 with 5000mAh battery, 6.7-inch HD+ display launched: Check features, price, and more

Infinix has quietly launched its latest smartphone, the Infinix Smart 9, in Malaysia. This device serves as the successor to the Infinix Smart 8, which was released earlier this year in India. The Infinix Smart 9 aims to target budget-conscious consumers looking for reliable performance and decent specifications at an affordable price.

Infinix Smart 9: Specifications and Features

Infinix Smart 9 features a 6.7-inch HD+ display, boasting a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.2 percent. The smartphone incorporates a MediaTek Helio G81 processor, a notable upgrade from the Helio G36 found in its predecessor. This change enhances the overall performance, catering to users seeking smooth operation during multitasking and gaming. The device includes options for 3GB or 4GB of RAM and storage configurations of 64GB or 128GB, along with support for up to 4GB of virtual RAM.

Infinix Smart 9 runs on Android 14 (Go Edition) with Infinix's XOS 14 custom skin, providing an intuitive user experience. Infinix equips the device with a dual-camera system, featuring a 13MP primary camera for capturing images and an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The phone houses a 5000mAh battery, supporting 10W standard charging, ensuring ample power for daily use.

In terms of design, the Infinix Smart 9 offers an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It comes in four colour options: Metallic Black, Neo Titanium, Mint Green, and Sandstone Gold. The smartphone also supports dual stereo speakers and incorporates features such as an always-on display and Boost Engine.

Infinix Smart 9: Price and Availability

Infinix has listed the Smart 9 on its official website, though the purchase link is not yet functional. According to GSMarena reports, the price in Malaysia is MYR 299, approximately Rs. 6,300 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. Details regarding the pricing of the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant remain unavailable.