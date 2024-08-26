 Infinix Note 40 Pro, Infinix Note 40 Pro+ racing edition with F1 inspired design launched in India- All details | Mobile News

Infinix Note 40 Pro, Infinix Note 40 Pro+ racing edition with F1 inspired design launched in India- All details

Infinix Note 40 Pro and Infinix Note 40 Pro+ racing edition with new F1 inspired design launched in collaboration with BMW Designworks in India and available for sale on Flipkart from August 26.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 26 2024, 10:31 IST
Infinix Note 40 Pro, Infinix Note 40 Pro+ racing edition with F1 inspired design launched in India- All details
Infinix Note 40 Pro and Infinix Note 40 Pro + racing edition feature the unique F1 inspired design to attract motosport lovers. (Infinix)

Infinix has launched the Note 40 series Racing edition in India. The series consists of two phones namely Infinix Note 40 Pro and Infinix Note 40 Pro +. The new series comes with a striking F1-inspired design which has been developed in collaboration with  BMW's Designworks. 

The F1 design developed by taking inspiration from the Formula 1 racing that perfectly suits and offers a unique look to the Infinix Note 40 Pro and Infinix Note 40 Pro + racing edition. The design has been introduced to give an exclusive look to the new models with an aim to attract motorsport lovers.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Infinix Note 40 Pro and Infinix Note 40 Pro+ specifications

The Infinix Note Pro and Infinix Note Pro+ come with specifications akin to the Note 40 smartphone that was launched earlier this year. The new models feature a 6.7-inch Full-HD curved AMOLED display alongside a 120Hz refresh rate. They offer 1,080x2,436 pixels resolution and up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The smartphones come equipped with powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. 

When it comes to RAM and memory storage options, the Infinix Note 40 Pro offers 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory storage and the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory storage. The Racing edition of the Infinix Note 40 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery alongside 45W fast charging support and the Infinix Pro 40 + racing edition features a 4,600mAh battery alongside a 100W wired fast charging support. Both smartphone models pack the Cheetah X1 chip for managing power. Both models also have 20W wireless charging support and come equipped with a display fingerprint sensor for the purpose of authentication. 

Both Infinix Note 40 Pro and Infinix Note 40+ feature a 108MP camera as well as two 2MP camera sensors same as the standard Infinix Note 40 model. The new smartphones also feature a 32MP camera on the front for clicking selfies and video calls.  

Both Infinix Note 40 Pro and Infinix Note 40 Pro+ also feature VC Cooling Technology 2.0 for enhanced thermal management. They come with dual speakers supported by JBL to offer an immersive audio experience. Both the smartphones can be connected to 5G, and NFC and support USB Type C port for charging.

Infinix Note 40 Pro and Infinix Note 40 Pro + price

The consumers can buy the new Infinix Note 40 Pro and Infinix Note 40 Pro + racing edition from August 26  from Flipkart. The Infinix Note 40 Pro racing edition equipped with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage costs Rs. 15,999 and the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ racing edition offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of memory storage costs Rs. 18,999. The customers can avail of bank offers to buy these new smartphones at even lower prices.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 10:31 IST
