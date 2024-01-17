Infinix Zero Book Ultra Laptop (core I9 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। infinix Laptop

Infinix Zero Book Ultra Series Laptop
Infinix Zero Book Ultra Series Laptop Intel Core i9 12th Gen - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) ZL12 Business Laptop (15.6 inch, Grey with Meteorite Phase Design, 1.80 Kg, with MS Office)
The starting price for the Infinix Zero Book Ultra Laptop in India is Rs. 75,990. At Amazon, the Infinix Zero Book Ultra Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 74,990. It comes in the following colors: Transparent Silver.
