Itel Pad 1 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। itel Tablet

Itel Pad 1

Itel Pad 1 is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 11,780 in India with Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor and 4 GB RAM.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
ItelPad1_Capacity_6000mAh
ItelPad1_RAM_4GB
ItelPad1_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
Key Specs
₹11,780
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
Android v12
4 GB
Itel Pad 1 Price in India

The starting price for the Itel Pad 1 in India is Rs. 11,780.  This is the Itel Pad 1 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Light Blue and Deep Grey.

Itel Pad 1

(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Light Blue, Deep Grey
39% off

itel PAD ONE

itel PAD ONE (10.1 inch Tablet, 4GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, 4G Volte Calling) - Light Blue Bluetooth;Wi-Fi
₹17,999 ₹10,999
37% off

itel PAD ONE

itel PAD ONE (10.1 inch Tablet, 4GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, 4G Volte Calling) - Deep Grey Bluetooth;Wi-Fi
₹17,999 ₹11,299
Itel Pad ONE 4GB RAM 128GB Storage with Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard - Black

Itel Pad ONE 4GB RAM 128GB Storage with Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard - Black
₹13,494
Itel Pad 1 Competitors

Swipe Strike 8
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹10,999
Itel Pad 1 Swipe Strike 8
Honor Pad X8 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Blue Hour
₹11,999
Itel Pad 1 Honor Pad X8 64gb
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹12,790 ₹14,999
Itel Pad 1 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
HTC A103
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹12,690
Itel Pad 1 Htc A103

Itel Pad 1 Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Width

    160.1 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Metal

  • Thickness

    8.2 mm

  • Colours

    Light Blue, Deep Grey

  • Height

    241.3 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    76.83 %

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Model

    Pad 1

  • Brand

    Itel

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Launch Date

    March 2, 2023 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Custom UI

    Android Go

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Architecture

    32 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    Unisoc SC9863A

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8322

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Itel Pad 1 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

    Itel Pad 1