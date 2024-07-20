 Lava Blaze X 6gb Ram - Price in India (August 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison
Release date : 20 Jul 2024

Lava Blaze X 6GB RAM

Lava Blaze X 6GB RAM is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Blaze X 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Lava Blaze X 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
Titanium Grey Starlight Purple
128 GB
This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lava Blaze X 6GB RAM Variants & Price

The price for the Lava Blaze X 6GB RAM in India is Rs. 15,999.  This is the Lava Blaze X 6GB RAM base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Titanium Grey and Starlight Purple. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

6 GB

Display

6.67 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

64 MP + 2 MP

Lava Blaze X 6gb Ram Latest Update

Lava Blaze X 6gb Ram Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
10
Camera

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 6300

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Display

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Rear Camera

    64 MP + 2 MP

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 33W

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Removable

    No

  • Colours

    Titanium Grey, Starlight Purple

  • Weight

    183 grams

  • Width

    73.85 mm

  • Thickness

    8.45 mm

  • Height

    162.4 mm

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Pixel Density

    395 ppi

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    89.56 %

  • Resolution

    1080x2400 px (FHD+)

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Resolution

    16 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Brand

    Lava

  • Launch Date

    July 20, 2024 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Filters

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Video Pro Mode

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode

  • Resolution

    64 MP, Primary Camera(IMX682, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor)2 MP, Macro Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    9000 x 7000 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    No

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 6300

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Expandable Memory

    No

Which is better based on our algorithm?

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 8  /  10
8 8 4 10 8
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 9  /  10
8 10 8 10 8
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Lava Mobile   /   Lava Blaze X 6GB RAM

Last updated date: 05 August 2024
Lava Mobile   /   Lava Blaze X 6GB RAM
