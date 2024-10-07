 Lava Agni 3 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Know which mid-range smartphone to buy | Mobile News

Lava Agni 3 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Know which mid-range smartphone to buy

Lava Agni 3 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Check out the detailed difference between these two new mid-range smartphones.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 07 2024, 13:05 IST
Lava Agni 3 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Know which mid-range smartphone to buy
Here’s a detailed specs comparison between Lava Agni 3 and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. (Lava/ Motorola)

Lava Agni 3 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Lava recently launched its third generation of Agni series smartphones. The smartphone has been gaining much recognition for its dual display technology, iPhone-like Action button, and powerful processor. On the other hand, the  Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is another latest smartphone which has been gaining popularity for its unique looks and performance. If you have been considering these mid-range smartphones, then check out their detailed differences. 

Also read: iQoo 13 launching soon, spotted on certification site: Here's everything we know

You may be interested in

Lava Agni 3 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.67 inches Display Size
₹21,990
Check details
32% OFF
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
  • Marshmallow Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹23,899₹34,990
Buy now
Motorola Edge 50
  • Jungle Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹28,665
Check details
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
  • Peach Fuzz
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹54,900
Check details

Lava Agni 3 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion:

Design and display: The Lava Agni 3 comes with a unique design that features a triple camera setup alongside a 1.74-inch secondary display that is capable of managing several tasks. It also has received the IP64 rating for water and dust protection. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion comes with a silicon leather back and has received an IP68 rating, making it more durable than Lava. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For display, the Lava Agni 3 features a 6.78-inch 1.2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.74-inch secondary AMOLED screen. It also features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. 

Also read: Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Manish Malhotra Limited Edition Review: A perfect festive phone


Camera: The Lava Agni 3 features a triple-camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. Whereas, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion sports a dual camera system that features a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide camera. On the front, lava features a 16MP selfie camera and a 32MP front camera.


Performance and battery: The Lava Agni 3 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Whereas, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM. 

Also read: Vivo V40e vs Realme 13 Pro

In terms of battery life, the Lava Agni 3 and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion both are powered by a 5,000mAh battery. While Motorola offers 68W fast charging, lava offers 66W charging. 

Price: The Lava Agni 3 comes with a starting price of Rs.20998 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion comes with a starting price of Rs. 21999 for the same storage variant. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Oct, 13:05 IST
Tags:
Trending: oneplus, iqoo, poco may face trouble in india, retailers call for ban due to… iphone 17 air launch likely in 2025: why pro users may not like the new model infinix smart 9 with 5000mah battery, 6.7-inch hd+ display launched: check features, price, and more iphone se 4 launch in march 2025: 3 reasons new iphone may stand out in the mid-range segment iphone se 4 could get a powerful single-lens camera - why it could be enough vivo v40e vs vivo v40: know which v-series smartphone you should buy apple india festive offer is here! free beats solo buds with iphone 15 and big savings on macs, iphone 16 iphone se 4 launch nearing: apple begins to source new oled displays iphone se 4 launch to mark this big shift for apple that iphone 16 could not infinix zero 40 vs oneplus nord 4: know which smartphone under 30000 to buy
Home Mobile Mobile News Lava Agni 3 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Know which mid-range smartphone to buy
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 player uncovers hidden detail about Dutch after 700 hours of gameplay
GTA Online

Solo in GTA Online? These 5 tips will enhance your gameplay and boost your success
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 7: Effective loot management tips

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 7: Effective loot management tips
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption: 5 Things I wish you knew earlier to master the wild west
GTA 5 Online to bring limited map expansion feature with zombies next week

GTA 5 Online to bring limited map expansion feature with zombies next week

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy

Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Up to 56% on washing machines from Samsung, Bosch and more top brands

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Up to 65% on washing machines from Samsung, Bosch and more top brands
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under 15000

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets