Lava Agni 3 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Know which mid-range smartphone to buy

Lava Agni 3 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Lava recently launched its third generation of Agni series smartphones. The smartphone has been gaining much recognition for its dual display technology, iPhone-like Action button, and powerful processor. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is another latest smartphone which has been gaining popularity for its unique looks and performance. If you have been considering these mid-range smartphones, then check out their detailed differences.

Lava Agni 3 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion:

Design and display: The Lava Agni 3 comes with a unique design that features a triple camera setup alongside a 1.74-inch secondary display that is capable of managing several tasks. It also has received the IP64 rating for water and dust protection. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion comes with a silicon leather back and has received an IP68 rating, making it more durable than Lava.

For display, the Lava Agni 3 features a 6.78-inch 1.2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.74-inch secondary AMOLED screen. It also features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate.

Camera: The Lava Agni 3 features a triple-camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. Whereas, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion sports a dual camera system that features a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide camera. On the front, lava features a 16MP selfie camera and a 32MP front camera.



Performance and battery: The Lava Agni 3 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Whereas, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM.

In terms of battery life, the Lava Agni 3 and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion both are powered by a 5,000mAh battery. While Motorola offers 68W fast charging, lava offers 66W charging.

Price: The Lava Agni 3 comes with a starting price of Rs.20998 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion comes with a starting price of Rs. 21999 for the same storage variant.

