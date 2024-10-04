Lava AGNI 3 debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC in India- All details

After weeks of speculations, teasers and rumours, Lava AGNI 3 finally debuts in the Indian markets with some unique feature features in the segment. The AGNI 3 features a dual AMOLED display and an Action Button, making it the first smartphone brand to offer these features under Rs.25000. Apart from these unique features, Lava claims to offer powerful performance with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC. Know more about what the Lava AGNI 3 has in store for its users in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Lava AGNI 3 specifications and features

The Lava AGNI 3 sports a dual AMOLED display that features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of local peak brightness. It also comes with a 1.74-inch 2D AMOLED display on the rear panel, giving it a whole new look. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Octa-core processor coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

For photography, the Lava AGNI 3 features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony Quad-Bayer sensor with OIS, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It also offers AI Super Night and Portrait software algorithms. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 66W super-fast charging.

Lava AGNI 3 price and availability

The Lava AGNI 3 will be available in two colour variants: Heather Glass and Pristine Glass. In terms of pricing, the AGNI 3 comes at a starting price of Rs.20999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB variant that comes without a charger. However, with a charger, the similar storage variant will be priced at Rs.22999. Additionally, the 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs.24999.

The pre-order for the smartphone has already started and it will stay live till October 8. The smartphone will officially go live on sale on October 9 exclusively on Amazon. The e-commerce giant will also be providing bank offers of up to Rs.2000 on the purchase of Lava AGNI 3.

