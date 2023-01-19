 Lava Iris 356 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Iris 356

    Lava Iris 356 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 3,489 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris 356 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris 356 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava Iris 356 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • 1500 mAh
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1280 x 1024 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • Single
    Design
    • 12.6 mm
    • Black, White, Grey
    • 112 grams
    • 62.5 mm
    • 116.9 mm
    Display
    • 165 ppi
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    • TFT
    • 320 x 480 pixels
    • 49.92 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Lava
    • July 29, 2013 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Iris 356
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 900 / 1800 GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • 2G Bands: GSM 900 / 1800
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 1.6 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 256 MB
    • Mali-400
    • Dual core, 1.2 GHz
    • MediaTek MT6572
    Smart TV Features
    • 1.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Google Play Store, LAVA Zone, Local, MX Player, Wireless Input Device
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 512 MB
    • Up to 20 GB
    Lava Iris 356 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Iris 356 in India?

    Lava Iris 356 price in India at 2,899 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (1.3 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 256 MB; Battery: 1500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Iris 356?

    How many colors are available in Lava Iris 356?

    How long does the Lava Iris 356 last?

    What is the Lava Iris 356 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Iris 356 Waterproof?

    Lava Iris 356