Lava Ivory Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lava Tablet

Lava Ivory is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 7,399 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor , 4100 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Ivory from HT Tech. Buy Lava Ivory now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
LavaIvory_Capacity_4100mAh
LavaIvory_RAM_2GB
LavaIvory_ScreenSize_7.0inches(17.78cm)
Key Specs
₹7,399
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz
Android v10 (Q)
4100 mAh
2 GB
290 grams
Lava Ivory Price in India

The starting price for the Lava Ivory in India is Rs. 7,399.  This is the Lava Ivory base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lava Ivory

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Lava Ivory Full Specifications

  • Battery

    4100 mAh

  • Display

    7.0" (17.78 cm)

  • Capacity

    4100 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Height

    186.7 mm

  • Weight

    290 grams

  • Width

    109.6 mm

  • Colours

    Black

  • Thickness

    9.9 mm

  • Pixel Density

    216 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    69.68 %

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Launch Date

    March 18, 2021 (Official)

  • Brand

    Lava

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Model

    Ivory

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro

  • NFC

    No

  • Chipset

    MediaTek

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB
