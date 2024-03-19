 Lava Xtron Z704 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lava Tablet
Lava Xtron Z704

Lava Xtron Z704 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) tablet, available price is Rs 6,179 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Xtron Z704 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Xtron Z704 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
LavaXtronZ704_Capacity_4000mAh
LavaXtronZ704_Ram_1GB
Key Specs
₹6,179
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
4000 mAh
1 GB
320 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lava Xtron Z704 Price in India

The starting price for the Lava Xtron Z704 in India is Rs. 6,179.  This is the Lava Xtron Z704 base model with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: White.

Lava Xtron Z704

(1 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Lava Xtron Z704 Full Specifications

  • Battery

    4000 mAh

  • Display

    7.0" (17.78 cm)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    4000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Colours

    White

  • Thickness

    10.7 mm

  • Weight

    320 grams

  • Height

    188.4 mm

  • Width

    108 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    68 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Operating System

    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)

  • Model

    Xtron Z704

  • Brand

    Lava

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India,

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • GPS

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz

  • Graphics

    Mali-450 MP4

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8127

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Camera

    2 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Lava Xtron Z704 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Latest Tablets

    Lava Xtron Z704