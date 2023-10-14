Lenovo Essential G50 45 (80e3005rin) Laptop (amd Dual Core E1/2 Gb/500 Gb/windows 8/512 Mb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Essential G50 45 80E3005RIN Laptop Lenovo Essential G50 45 80E3005RIN Laptop is a Windows 8 laptop, available price is Rs 19,690 in India with AMD Dual-Core E1-6010 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Essential G50 45 80E3005RIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Essential G50 45 80E3005RIN Laptop now with free delivery.