Lenovo Ideapad 320 14ast (80xu004win) Laptop (amd Dual Core A6/4 Gb/500 Gb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 320 14AST 80XU004WIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 320 14AST 80XU004WIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 23,735 in India with AMD Dual Core A6 9220 Processor , 4 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 320 14AST 80XU004WIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 320 14AST 80XU004WIN Laptop now with free delivery.