Lenovo Ideapad 330 (81f500bvin) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 330 (81F500BVIN) Laptop (Core I7 8th Gen/8 GB/1 TB/Windows 10/4 GB)
(1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad 330 81F500BVIN Laptop in India is Rs. 71,990. It comes in the following colors: Platinum Grey.
The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad 330 81F500BVIN Laptop in India is Rs. 71,990. It comes in the following colors: Platinum Grey.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.