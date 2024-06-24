Lenovo Ideapad 520s 14ikb (80x200emin) Laptop (core I5 7th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

This product is currently not available on Amazon

Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad 520S 14IKB 80X200EMIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 80,390 in India with Intel Core i5-7200U (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 520S 14IKB 80X200EMIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 520S 14IKB 80X200EMIN Laptop now with free delivery.

Lenovo Ideapad 520S 14IKB 80X200EMIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 520S 14IKB 80X200EMIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 80,390 in India with Intel Core i5-7200U (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 520S 14IKB 80X200EMIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 520S 14IKB 80X200EMIN Laptop now with free delivery.

Lenovo Ideapad 520S-14IKB (80X200EMIN) Laptop (Core I5 7th Gen/8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the Lenovo Ideapad 520S 14IKB 80X200EMIN Laptop in India is Rs. 80,390. It comes in the following colors: Mineral Grey. The status of Lenovo Ideapad 520S 14IKB 80X200EMIN Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check