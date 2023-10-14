Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 14iru8 (82y00051in) Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14IRU8 82Y00051IN Laptop Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14IRU8 82Y00051IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 78,832 in India with Intel Core i5-1335U (13th Gen) Processor , 11 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14IRU8 82Y00051IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14IRU8 82Y00051IN Laptop now with free delivery.