Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15arh05 (82ey0024in) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY0024IN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY0024IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 56,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 4600H Processor , 6.7 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY0024IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY0024IN Laptop now with free delivery.