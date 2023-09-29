 Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15arh05 (82ey0024in) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Home Laptops in India Lenovo Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY0024IN Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY0024IN Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY0024IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 56,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 4600H Processor , 6.7 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY0024IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY0024IN Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 29 September 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
LenovoIdeapadGaming315ARH05(82EY0024IN)Laptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/8GB/1TB256GBSSD/Windows10/4GB)_BatteryLife_6.7Hrs
1/1 LenovoIdeapadGaming315ARH05(82EY0024IN)Laptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/8GB/1TB256GBSSD/Windows10/4GB)_BatteryLife_6.7Hrs
Key Specs
₹56,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 4600H
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.2 Kg weight
6.7 Hrs
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY0024IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY0024IN Laptop in India is Rs. 56,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 (82EY0024IN) Laptop (AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 GB/1 TB 256 GB SSD/Windows 10/4 GB)

(256 GB SSD1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15arh05 82ey0024in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 135 W AC Adapter W
  • 6.7 Hrs
  • Li-Po
Display Details
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 60 Hz
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display (250 nits Brightness)
  • 141 ppi
  • No
  • LED
General Information
  • Lenovo
  • Black
  • 2.2 Kg weight
  • Gaming 3 15ARH05 (82EY0024IN)
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 64-bit
  • 24.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 359 x 249.6 x 24.9 mm
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 8 GB
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 2
  • 16 GB
  • 2x4 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dolby Audio
  • Yes
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
  • No
  • Dual Array Microphone
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5.0
  • 5
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 4600H
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • 4 GB
  • 3.0 Ghz
Peripherals
  • English Blue LED Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Yes
  • No
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • 256 GB
  • SATA
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
  • 1 TB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Lenovo

34% OFF
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8
  • 16 GB DDR5 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
21% OFF
Lenovo Yoga 9i
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
34% OFF
Lenovo Thinkpad X13
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 13.3 Inches Display Size
13% OFF
Lenovo Thinkpad T14
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
Lenovo Laptops

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY0024IN Laptop Competitors

32% OFF
Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IIL05 Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
20% OFF
HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
8% OFF
HP Pavilion 15 eh1101AU 4X7E6PA
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
44% OFF
Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY0024IN Laptop News

Lenovo Legion Slim 7

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Review: Does what it promises

22 Aug 2022
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15arh05 82ey0024in Laptop