Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15arh05 (82ey00vcin) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(29 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY00VCIN Laptop in India is Rs. 60,990. At Amazon, the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY00VCIN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 50,990. It comes in the following colors: Black. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY00VCIN Laptop in India is Rs. 60,990. At Amazon, the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY00VCIN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 50,990. It comes in the following colors: Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.