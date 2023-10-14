Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ihu6 (82k101a4in) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15IHU6 82K101A4IN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15IHU6 82K101A4IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 59,990 in India with Intel Core i5-11320H (11th Gen) Processor , 6.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15IHU6 82K101A4IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15IHU6 82K101A4IN Laptop now with free delivery.